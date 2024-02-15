Daniel Wanyonyi, Charity Mukami headline Kinoru boxing event

Former Africa champion Daniel Wanyonyi and Charity “Scary” Mukami will be the highlight when Kinoru Stadium hosts its maiden professional boxing extravaganza on March 16.

The show, dubbed “Shujaa wa Mashujaa,” and promoted by Lion Heart Boxing Production in conjunction with Alpha Charlie Solutions, is saturated with boxers from the United States of America, Tanzania, Uganda, Scotland, Namibia, Nigeria and England.

Edward Mendy of Lion Heart Boxing Production and Alpha Charlie Solutions’ Caroline Gikunda said they will use the event to support Greenland School for Girls in Kajiado and teenage mothers.

Mukami, who will take on Tanzanian Leila Yusuph Macho in an eight-round middleweight bout, is excited to be fighting at home for the first time.

Mukami made a return to boxing after a decade on October 22, last year, in Witbank, South Africa, where she lost to home pugilist Mapule Ngubane in a non-title bout.

“I was simply rusty then, having not boxed for over a decade but I have slowly regained my scary toughness,” said Mukami, who has five wins, four losses and a draw (5-4-1). Mukami’s opponent has a 2-0-0 record.

“I told myself that I still have the will and power to don the boxing gloves again especially after professional boxing came alive again in the country last year,” said Mukami.

“I wanted to try it again since I didn’t want my boxing talent to go to waste...it was my desire to hang the gloves on a high,” explained Mukami, adding that she felt inspired to feature at Lion Heart Boxing Production since it is for a better course.

“Teenage mothers must rediscover their lives by going back to school to clear their education to the highest level. We must give them that chance again,” said Mukami, who unsuccessfully fought Conjestina Achieng twice in 2007 and 2009.

Wanyonyi (29-15-2) will battle Kamron Humphrey (3-2-0) from the USA in the super middleweight bout, scheduled for eight rounds.

Gambian-born Mendy of the USA, disclosed that there are talks to upgrade Wanyonyi and Mukami’s co-main bouts to World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) title bouts.

However, the main bout will see Scotman Lee McAllister (38-3-0), who once held the Commonwealth Boxing Council light and super lightweight belts, take on Amos Mwamakula (15-9-0) from Tanzanian in a 10-round middleweight contest.

For the first time in many years, there will be a national title fight in welterweight, pitting Martin Achebi (4-0-0) agaisnt John Juma (4-0-0). The title battle is scheduled to last 10 rounds.

“We want to kick out teenage pregnancies through sports as well as support young mothers in their education,” said Gikunda, adding that they will partner with Medy to stage two more shows in Malindi and Nairobi.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo said they are determined to have more promoters on board for more quality boxing shows this year.

"We shall have national title bouts in men and women in every promotion,"said Ndolo.

Fight Card

1. Exhibition: Chris Byrd (USA) vs Harry Simon (Namibia) - Cruiserweight four rounds

2. WABA Title: Lee McAllister (UK) vs Amos Mwamakula (Tanzania) - Middleweight 10 rounds

3. WABA Title: Daniel Wanyonyi (Kenya) vs Kamron Humphrey (USA) - Super Middleweight eight rounds

4. Non-Title: Harry Simon Junior (Namibia) vs Paul Peers (UK) - Welterweight 10 rounds

5. Women's WABA Title: Charity Mukami (Kenya) vs Leila Macho (Tanzania) - Middleweight eight rounds

6. National Title: Martin Achebi (Kenya) vs John Oloo- Welterweight 10 rounds

7. Non-Title: Taiwo Abolafi (USA) vs Kamala Ntege (USA) - Middleweight six rounds

8. Non-Title: Herbert Matovu (Uganda) vs Abdullah Tongolo (Tanzania) - Heavyweight four rounds