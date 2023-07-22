Wanyonyi schools Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' in non-title fight

Former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi knocked down Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga of Tanzania twice before chalking a unanimous decision in a non-title light heavyweight rematch bout at Sarit Centre Expo on Saturday.

Wanyonyi took control of the match from the fourth round, sending Mandonga to the canvas in the sixth and 10th rounds with lethal combinations.

Karim Mandonga of Tanzania kisses the floor during his light-heavyweight non-title fight against Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi (unseen) on July 20, 2023 Sarit Centre Expo, Nairobi.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mandonga was saved by the bell after the sixth round as referee Julius Odhiambo made his standing count.

Mandango also kissed the canvas in 10th round but withstood the count to barely survive through.

Judges George Athumani, Wycliffe Marende and Leonard Wanga scored 100-88, 100-88 and 100-80 respectively in favour of Wanyonyi.

It was a sweet revenge for Wanyonyi, who suffered a technical knockout loss against the Tanzanian showman on January 14 this year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Both boxers called for a third face-off to decide who is the finest at the category in the region.

The Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo promised to push for an ABU title fight between the two pugilists if the third face-off will materialise.

Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the light-heavyweight non-title fight against Karim Mandonga of Tanzania on July 20, 2023 Sarit Centre Expo, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"This victory means a lot to me because I am not only back but I am much better than before," said Wanyonyi, who is eager to recapture his ABU light heavyweight title.

Wanyonyi attributed his victory to the modern equipment that he has been using for training at the gymnasium based at the Nyayo National Stadium.

"I also told you that I had not trained well when I met Mandonga for the first time. He felt what I am made of and I want a rematch to teach him more lessons," said Wanyonyi, who thanked the fans and Ultra Fight Series Promotions for the faith they had in him.

Mandonga was graceful in defeat.

"Wanyonyi was a better boxer tonight and congratulations to him for a well deserved victory," said Mandonga, adding that it will be much in order for a rematch to settle the scores.

"Remember I knocked him out and he took a unanimous decision. He will never knock me out," vowed Mandonga, who promised to return better prepared for the next fight.

Mandonga welcomed the move to have their trilogy as an ABU title.

Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi (right) sends Tanzania's Karim Mandonga to the canvas during their light-heavyweight non-title fight on July 20, 2023 Sarit Centre Expo, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In other bouts, Kenya's Albert Kimario took one minute and 19 seconds of the first round to knock out Uganda's Ben Sajjabi in their super bantamweight contest that was scheduled for 10 rounds.

Lucien Botumbe from the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed a unanimous decision against Uganda's Ignatious Onyango in the six-round super middleweight bout.

Consolata Musangiof Kenya took one minute and 12 seconds of the third round to knockout Uganda's Valente Asibo in the featherweight contest that was set for six rounds.

In another women's bout, Nicholine Achieng of Kenya knocked out Nantalie Lydia of Uganda in the fourth of their scheduled six-round super bantamweight bout.

Kenya Defence Forces' Raphael Mutua outclassed Christopher Osochi in the lightweight contest that went full four rounds as Wilson Olembo needed 52 seconds to knockout Suleiman Gitau in the super flyweight bout.