Mandonga back in the country with new 'punch'

Tanzanian pugilist Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga, was breathing fire moments after arriving in the country at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early Wednesday morning.

The light heavyweight boxer will face former African Boxing Union (ABU) light heavy champion Daniel Wanyonyi, whom he defeated on July 22, this year at the Sarit Expo Centre.

“I have immense confidence that I’m fit and ready to go and I’m telling Wanyonyi I will beat him by all means. "Anataka anapigwa, hataki anapigwa,” said Mandonga, moments after arriving in the country.

Mandonga is famous for naming his punches each and every time he prepares for a fight. The last time he was in the country he labeled his power punch "ngumi ya sungunyo" and this time he promised to descend on Wanyonyi with his latest fist dubbed “Kinguki”.



“This time round it will be different. I have with me a fist called “Kinguki” from Russia which normally doesn’t hold back; it only goes one direction and never stops.”

His bout against Wanyonyi will be his fifth fight of the year having already fought twice in the country, registering two wins.

The outspoken Tanzanian pugilist began the year with an unexpected win against Wanyonyi in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on January 14 when he was awarded a technical knockout win after his opponent refused to return for the sixth round.

He then returned to the country in March to face off with Uganda’s Kenneth Lukyamuzi and he delivered once more as he emerged victorious in a split decision and claimed the vacant regional Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) light heavyweight title.

Mandonga outclassed Lukyamuzi 74-78, 77-75 and 77-75 at the Moi International Sports centre Gymnasium on March 25, with Wanyonyi also showing his prowess on the same night with a clinical performance that only lasted two minutes of the first round to knockout Uganda’s Charles Kakande in another light heavyweight contest.

However, the 44 year old was quick to rebuff any notion that he’s having too many fights.

“I am meant for fighting only. I’ve been prepared to fight until Jesus comes back. What have I gotten that warrants me to rest? People go to war until they get independence then that’s when people relax. But “my country” has not gotten “freedom” yet. When I get my freedom, that’s when I’ll relax,” said an adamant Mandonga.