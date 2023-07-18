It won’t go beyond third round, boxer Musonda warns opponent

The stage is set for a weekend of potentially explosive boxing action, with seven bouts planned for Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The highlight of the day will be a ten-round non title fight between African Boxing Union light heavyweight champion Daniel Wanyonyi and Tanzania’s Karim ‘Mtu Kazi’ Mandonga.

The undercard bouts will see Kenyan boxer Consolata Musanga take on Ugandan boxer Rachael Musubika in a six round non-title featherweight fight.

Related Wanyonyi out to exact revenge on Mandonga Boxing

The seven bouts have been organised by Maurice Odera of Ultra Fight Series Promotion.

On Monday, betting firm Betika presented a sponsorship of Sh1.5 million which will go towards organisation of the fights.

And days left to go before the contests, Musanga has promised to punish Musubika in the ring on Saturday, saying she will take care of business early when she climbs the ring to fight the Ugandan.

“My only target is to win the fight, and I believe it will happen, given the amount of preparation I have put in. The fight will be a six-round affair, but I don’t see us going all the way. It will not go beyond the third round... the heat will be too much for Musubika,” Musanga said.

Musanga has stepped up training at Pal Pal Gymnasium in Nairobi.

“I have done a lot of road work, back exercises, rope skipping and sparring. This week I will go slow on the exercises, I’ll do padwork and slight sprints in the gym,” the 36-year-old said.

Musubika has fought 19 times, winning nine and losing six via knockout. She has drawn four times.

Odera said tickets for the fights can be bought online via ticketsasa.com.