'Mtu Kazi' Mandonga, Wanyonyi face-off again in Nairobi

Former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion Daniel Wanyonyi of Kenya has vowed to knockout Tanzania’s showman Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga in their much-awaited rematch on Saturday at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi.

The extravaganza, which has eight bouts, and is promoted by Ultra Fight Series Promotion.

"I promise Mandonga won’t go past the fourth round...I have prepared well compared to when I met him last,” Wanyonyi said during the weigh-in at the bouts venue on Friday.

Wanyonyi said he had only prepared for a few days when he lost to Mandonga in their first fight.

“Mandonga won’t have peace in the ring. Let him bring all those missiles from Ukraine or Russia. I will teach him some lessons that he won't forget in a long time,” said Wanyonyi.

Mandonga beat Wanyonyi when they first met on January 14 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

At the backdrop of the roaring over 2,500 fans, Wanyonyi, who barely survived through, failed to respond to the bell for the sixth of the scheduled 10-rounds non-title bout, opting to remain seated in his corner

That left the referee Julius Odhiambo with no options but to halt the bout

Both boxers are coming from previous wins against Ugandan boxers on March 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mandoga beat Uganda’s Kenneth Lukyamuzi unanimously to claim the vacant Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) light heavyweight title while Wanyonyi knocked out Charles Kakande in the first round.

"I have eaten well, I have trained well, I have done my homework...let Wanyonyi be ready for another beating," said Mandonga. "I have come to Kenya to do business and Wanyonyi will be the profits.”

"To my fans, get your tickets early because this fight will be cleared in record time," Mandonga stated.

Tickets for Saturday's fights can be bought online at ticketsasa.com.

Advance general tickets go for Sh1000 while the ringside/VIP goes for Sh 5,500.

At the gate, the same will go for Sh1,500 and Sh7,500 in that order.

The fights start at 6pm.

Bouts card:

George Ochieng (Kenya) v Najib Musa (Kenya) Light Heavyweight- 4 rounds

Wilson Olembo (Kenya) v Suleiman Gitau (Kenya) Super flyweight - 4 rounds

Nicholine Achieng (Kenya) v Nantalie Lydia (Uganda) Super bantamweight- 6 rounds

Christopher Osicho (Kenya) v Raphael Mutua (Kenya) Lightweight - 6 rounds

Consolata Musanga (Kenya) v Valente Aciro (Uganda) Featherweight-6 rounds

Lucien Botumbe (DRC) v Onyango Onyango (Uganda) Super middleweight- 6 rounds

Albert Kimario (Kenya) v Ben Ssajjabi (Uganda) Super Bantamweight-10 rounds