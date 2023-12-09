Nation sports editor is best boxing journalist in Africa

In Dubai, UAE

Nation Media Group sports editor Elias Makori has been named the “Best African Journalist” at the International Boxing Federation (IBA) awards ceremony, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. here that concluded the global boxing organisation’s annual congress here.

Makori, who is also in charge of integration projects at NMG, was among six journalists awarded during the IBA’s annual congress. The USA’s Alan Abrahamson of 3 Wire Sports was the overall global award winner.

IBA recognised one journalist from each continent for their contribution to the sport over the years.

Makori was in 2012 named “World Journalist of the Year” by World Athletics and has won the Kenyan Sports Journalist of the Year award three times, in 2000, 2014 and last year.

He was also named “Africa Media Personality of the Year” by Dutch magazine The Voice in 2019.

Other journalists awarded at the ceremony held at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel were: Americas: Ludo Saenz (Panama, Notifight); Asia: Chao Zhou (China, Sina); Europe: Alain Mercier (France, FrancsJeux); and, Oceana: Sereana Salalo (Fiji, Fiji Sun).

Makori is one of the longest serving NMG journalists and joined the company 30 years ago. He received Saturday’s award from IBA’s Secretary General and Chief executive Officer Chris Roberts of Great Britain.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “I’m humbled at receiving this award. It comes as a huge surprise as, although I have covered boxing over the years and travelled with Kenyan boxers to major competitions, I still continue to learn more about the sport.”

He added: “I hope this will inspire young journalists to remain committed to good journalism as, in the end, there’s someone watching.”

He said the award is testament to “the high quality of Nation Media Group’s journalism and the company’s commitment to sports journalism” and dedicated it “to NMG’s leadership for having accorded me great support throughout my 30 years at Nation Centre”.

Global award:

Alan Abrahamson (USA, 3 Wire Sports);

Continental awards:

Africa: Elias Makori (Kenya, Nation Media Group)

Americas: Ludo Saenz (Panama, Notifight)

Asia: Chao Zhou (China, Sina)

Europe: Alain Mercier (France, FrancsJeux)

Oceana: Sereana Salalo (Fiji, Fiji Sun)