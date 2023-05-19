'Mtu Kazi' Mandonga to battle Wanyonyi in July rematch

The much-awaited rematch is a done deal.

And if you thought their first showdown four months ago was pulsating then prepare for “Mandonga and Wanyonyi 2” light heavyweight rematch that promises to bring down the Sarit Expo Centre on July 22, this year.

Tanzania’s showman Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga, who is the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) champion, and Daniel Wanyonyi, the African Boxing Union (ABU) champion of Kenya, Friday traded friendly barbs ahead of their much anticipated rematch in Nairobi.

Ultra Fight Series Promotions in conjunction with Sarit Expo Centre has organised the professional boxing extravaganza that will have nine support bouts.

Ultra Fight Series Promotions chief executive officer Maurice Odera disclosed Friday that Mandonga and Wanyonyi have signed contracts for the “Repeat or Revenge” battle.

Mandonga beat Wanyonyi when they first met on January 14, this year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

At the backdrop of the roaring over 2,500 fans, Wanyonyi, who barely survived through, failed to respond to the bell for the sixth of the scheduled 10 rounds non-title bout, opting to remain seated at his corner

That left the bout’s referee Julius Odhiambo with no option but to halt the bout.

Both boxers are coming from previous wins against Ugandan boxers on March 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mandoga beat Uganda’s Kenneth Lukyamuzi unanimously to claim the vacant Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) light heavyweight title while Wanyonyi knocked out Charles Kakande in the first round.

“We want Mandonga to either defend his PST title or we shall have them fight for the vacant East and Central Africa Boxing Commission light heavyweight title,” said Odera.

Odera was accompanied by Sarit Expo Centre operations manager William Gakuo and the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo.

From his famous “Sugunyo” hooks from Ukraine, Mandonga promised to vanquish Wanyonyi with his new “missiles” christened “Kikuki” from Russia.

“I am more polished that when I defeated him...he won’t last long again since what I have is something different and more lethal,” ranted Mandonga at the press conference.

Vowing to knock out Mandonga in the first round to reclaim his pride as the Africa champion, Wanyonyi said that he had not prepared well when he first met Mandonga.

“I learnt from my mistakes and let Mandonga bring all the missiles and styles that he always promises from Ukraine or Russia. I will stop him in his tracks,” said Wanyonyi. “I have regained the form I had when I won the Africa title and victory will mean a lot for me.”

Wanyonyi won the ABU title back in 2014 when he beat Congolese Matamba Debatch Postolo back at home in Kinshasa.

Tentative card

1. Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga (Tanzania) v Daniel Wanyonyi (Kenya)- light heavyweight -10 rounds

2. Albert KImario (kenya) v Ben Ssajjabi (Uganda)- super bantamweight- six rounds

3. Consolata Musanga (Kenya) v Rachel Musubika ()Uganda)- feathering-six rounds

4. Wilson Olembo (Kenya) v Suleiman Gitau (Kenya)- super flyweight -six rounds

5. Lucien Botumbe (DRC) v Juma MIsumali (Tanzania)- super middleweight- six rounds

6. David Omollo (Kenya) v Raphael Mutua (Kenya)- lightweight - six rounds