'I am more polished!' Mandonga promises KO in PST title fight

Kenya’s former World Boxing Council (WBC) International bantamweight champion Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno has promised to teach Tanzanian Hassan Ndonga as few lessons for the vacant Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) super bantamweight on Saturday evening.

Otieno and Ndonga’s bout that is scheduled for 10 rounds is one of the two main bouts during Peak Time Media Promotions at Moi International Sports Centre, Gymnasium.

The outspoken Tanzanian boxer Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga will take on Uganda's Kenneth Lukyamuzi in another PST light-heavyweight title shot scheduled for 10 rounds.

The promotion will be relayed live on GoTV, sponsored by DTSV starting at 5pm.

“I won’t tell you that I am going for a knockout or not but just to entertain my fans with my usual swift and sweet boxing styles,” said Kanyankole, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African super flyweight champion.

“I have trained well since my last bout in October where I lost. I had not prepared well then but I can assure you that I am in tip-top form now,” said the 49-year-old Otieno. “One can get rusty when there are no promotions in the country but I am happy to get this title bout.”

Otieno lost to Albert Kimario in his last bout on October 21, last year at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Otieno goes into the bout with 48 fights under his belt, 31 wins including 13 knockouts and 17 losses (31-17-0) while Ndonga has seven wins, two losses and a draw (7-2-1).

Mandonga (4-3-1, 2 KOs), who was once again spitting fire, promised to rock Lukyamuzi (5-6-1, 2 KOs) with some of his best punches.

“I am here for another knockout win. I will take him out early,” said Mandonga in his explosive Swahili interview. "This is a different boxer from the one who beat Wanyonyi...I am more polished."

Mandonga's return to Nairobi comes in the wake of his victory against Kenya’s Daniel Wanyonyi whom he silenced in a fifth round technical knockout on January 14 at the packed Kenyatta International Convention Centre Ballroom.

“All is set for the extravaganza that will feature seven bouts. We are glad that DSTV has come on board to relay the event live on GoTV. This is just the beginning,” said Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) acting secretary general Julius Odhiambo.

Wanyonyi hopes to bounce back from Mandonga’s defeat when he takes on Said Chako from Uganda in super middleweight, a bout which is scheduled for six rounds.

In other bouts, Kenya's Consolata Musanga will defend her PST super-bantamweight title against Tanzania's Fatuma Yazidu.

Another Kenyan boxer Placedus Oduor will slug Tanzania's Zawadi Kutaka in an eight rounds super featherweight non-title fight.

Advance tickets for regular seating are Sh500 while VIP go for Sh2,500. The gate charges are Sh1,000 for regular seating and Sh3,500 for VIP. The ring side charges are Sh5,000.

Card

1) Nick Otieno (Kenya) v Hassan Ndonga (Tanzania) -PST Super Bantamweight Title 10rds

2) Karim Mandonga (Tanzania) v Charles Kakande (Uganda)- PST Light Heavyweight title 10 rds

3) George Bonabucha (Tanzania) v Michael Diaries (South Africa)- PST Middleweight 10 rds

4) Consolata Musanga (Kenya) v Fatuma by Yazidu (Tanzania ) - PST Bantamweight title 8 rds

5) Zawadi Kutaka (Tanzania) v Placedus Oduori ( Kenya)- super featherweight 8rds

6) Lucien Botumbe (Kenya) v Kenneth Lukyamuzi(Uganda) middleweight 8rds