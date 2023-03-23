Tanzania's Mandonga retruns to Kenya for PST title fight

Kenya’s former World Boxing Council (WBC) International bantamweight champion Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno and vocal Tanzanian boxer Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga will highlight Peak Time Media Promotions boxing show on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Gymnasium.

Otieno, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African super flyweight champion, will take on Tanzanian Hassan Ndonga for the vacant Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) super bantamweight.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the promotion that will be relayed live on GoTV, sponsored by DTSV staring at 5pm.

The 49-year-old Otieno goes into the bout with 48 fights under his belt, 31 wins including 13 knockouts and 17 losses (31-17-0) while Ndonga has seven wins, two losses and a draw (7-2-1).

Mandonga (4-3-1, 2 KOs) will take on Uganda's Kenneth Lukyamuzi (5-6-1, 2 KOs) in another PST light-heavyweight title shot scheduled for 10 rounds.

Mandonga's return to Nairobi comes in the wake of his victory against Kenya’s Daniel Wanyonyi whom he silenced in a fifth round technical knockout on January 14 at the packed Kenyatta International Convention Centre Ballroom.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) acting secretary general Julius Odhiambo said that the weigh-in will be held from 10.30am on Friday next to Tom Mboya Statue, Nairobi.

“All is set for the extravaganza that will feature seven bouts. We are glad that DSTV has come on board to relay the event live on GoTV. This is just the beginning,” said Odhiambo.

Wanyonyi hopes to bounce back from Mandonga’s defeat when he takes on Said Chako from Uganda in super middleweight, a bout that is scheduled for six rounds.

In other bouts, Kenya's Consolata Musanga will defend her PST super-bantamweight title against Tanzania's Fatuma Yazidu.

Another Kenyan boxer Placedus Oduor will slug Tanzania's Zawadi Kutaka in an eight round super featherweight non-title fight.

Saturday bouts

1) Nick Otieno (Kenya) v Hassan Ndonga( Tanzania) -PST Super Bantamweight Title 10rds

2) Karim Mandonga (Tanzania) v Charles Kakande (Uganda)- PST Light Heavyweight title 10 rds

3) George Bonabucha (Tanzania) v Michael Diaries (South Africa)- PST Middleweight 10 rds

4) Consolata Musanga (Kenya) v Fatuma by Yazidu (Tanzania ) - PST Bantamweight title 8 rds

5) Zawadi Kutaka (Tanzania) v Placedus Oduori ( Kenya)- super featherweight 8rds

6) Lucien Botumbe(Kenya)Vs Kenneth Lukyamuzi(Uganda) middleweight 8rds