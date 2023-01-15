"Mtu Kazi" Mandonga beats Kenya's Wanyonyi

Tanzania’s Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga lived up to his billing to beat Kenya’s Daniel Wanyonyi in a non-title super middleweight title fight at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Saturday night.

Wanyonyi, the former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion, remained seated at his corner when the sixth round bell sounded forcing the bout referee Julius Odhiambo to declare Mandonga the winner on technical knockout.

After an evenly contested first two rounds, the Tanzanian upped his game in the subsequent rounds to rain the “Ukrainian bombs” on defenceless Wanyonyi, who barely survived through the fourth and fifth rounds.

“I told you I came here for serious business and Wanyonyi has felt the might of my explosive blows,” said Mandonga after winning the bout in a well-attended Solid Rock Promotion extravaganza.

Mandonga and Wanyonyi’s bout that was due to last for 10 rounds was upgraded as the main card at the last minute.

"I want to thank all my fans from the region and especially Kenya for their support,. I really felt home away from home and it was amazing," said Mandonga.

Solid Rock Promotion’s Mike Odongo estimated a turnout of over 2,500 fans. “We closed ticket sales by 7pm and people still requested for more,” said Odongo.

However, Kenya’s Rayton Okwiri claimed a unanimous point decision to beat Tanzania’s Shabani Ndaro in their eight-round middleweight bout 80-72, 80-72 and 89-73 respectively.

Okwiri is a former ABU middleweight champion.

In other undercard bouts, Lucien Botumbe from the Democratic Republic of Congo needed a minute and 30 seconds of the second round to knock out Adel Motean from Mauritius in a super middleweight contest that was scheduled for six rounds.