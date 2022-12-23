Kenya's Sarah Achieng gets shot at IBF world title

Kenya’s Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng has been given a shot at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight title.

Achieng, who is fresh from retaining her Commonwealth super lightweight title Friday last week in Nairobi, will take on home athlete Oshin Derieuw for the vacant title on February 18 next year in Belgium.

Achieng successfully staged her first defence of the Commonwealth title after she stopped Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe in the eighth of the scheduled 10 round bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Announcing the development on Friday, Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo disclosed that victory for Achieng will be a good launching pad to her ultimate dream - the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title.

“I congratulate Achieng for her Commonwealth victory and securing the IBF title shot,” said Ndolo, adding that they will do whatever possible to have Achieng prepare well.

Achieng’ had challenged WBC super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron of England after she retained her Commonwealth title.

Achieng, 34, took her record to 15 wins and two losses after beating Homakoma, while the 35-year-old Derieuw, who boxed last on November 19 when she beat Frenchwoman Elsa Hemat in a non-title bout in France, is undefeated in 18 outings that comprise six knockouts.

Derieuw holds the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Inter-Continental super lightweight title that she won after beating Italian Silvia Bortot through a technical knockout on April 30 this year in Belgium.

“I am more than ready for Derieuw and Cameroon…bring them on,” declared Achieng, who is training under under coach Alfred “Priest” Analo in Kariobangi North.

Achieng said she had taken a few days break before resuming training in the first week of January.

“Such a fight needs good training and I hope I will get sponsors to enable me train at a modern gym,” said Achieng, adding that she will be keen to sharpen her counter-attack and power training.

Achieng says that victory will make her case for the WBC title easier as she dreams of making history as the first Kenyan to win an IBF world title and the second Kenyan to hold the WBC belt after Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika.

“What we lack is the opportunity to showcase our talent. For instance, my title fight had been postponed thrice…this is the only bout I have had this year. One gets rusty for lack of bouts,” said Achieng.

Zarika made history as the first Kenyan to win a WBC world title when she beat Jamaican Alicia Ashley in 2016 in the United States.