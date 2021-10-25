Four Kenyans take to the ring in global tourney in Serbia

Nick Okoth.

Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (red) and Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth fight during their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Peter Warui (Light Flyweight), John Matai (Lightweight), Ajowi (Light Heavyweight) and Daniel Shisia (Heavyweight) exited in their first fight in Almaty.
  • Since the inaugural edition, Kenya has won two medals at the world competition. Stephen “Desty” Muchoki bagged silver after losing against Cuban Jorge Hernandez in the Light Flyweight final before earning a sweet revenge four years later in Belgrade when he struck gold. 

Kenyan boxers Joshua Wasike, David Karanja, Victor Odhiambo and George Cosby Ouma will be in action Tuesday on the second day of the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

