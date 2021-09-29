Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao finally retires

Manny Pacquiao

This handout photo taken on September 19, 2021, courtesy of the office of Philippine Senator Koko Pimentel shows Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao (centre) speaking during the PDP-Laban national assembly in Manila.
 

Photo credit: Pool | Office of Philippine Senator Koko Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, said quitting boxing was the "hardest decision" of his life.

Manila, Philippines

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.