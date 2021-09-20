Boxing great Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

Manny Pacquiao

This handout photo taken on September 19, 2021, courtesy of the office of Philippine Senator Koko Pimentel shows Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao (centre) speaking during the PDP-Laban national assembly in Manila.
 

Photo credit: Pool | Office of Philippine Senator Koko Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pacquiao, who entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, has long been expected to make a tilt for the country's highest office.
  • The 42-year-old is deeply admired by many in the archipelago nation for his generosity after hauling himself out of poverty to become one of the world's greatest and wealthiest boxers.

Manila, Philippines 

