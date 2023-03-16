Boxing: Favourites win gold as Nairobi claims overall title

Favourites Samuel Njau, Fredrick Ramogi, Edwin Okong'o and Victor Odhiambo were crowned winners in their respective finals as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Bora Cup tournament ended Thursday at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Engineer Brigades' Njau, the Africa silver medallist, dazzled to edge out Isaac Meja from Nairobi in the thrilling featherweight final.

Both boxers dug in with beautiful displays of punches but Njau looked sharper to score on counter against Meja, who was let down by his slow footwork.

"I had better ring craft work that enabled me destroy his game plan. My speed, reflex and power were on point," said Njau, adding that he also cashed in on his opponent's temper to score.

Njau, who was declared the best boxer after the three-day event said his focus now is the forthcoming Kenya Open in June and later 2024 Olympic Games trials.

Njau extended his record against Meja to 3-1.

Meja, who was graceful in defeat said: "Njau was a better boxer. I made good execution but was slow in retreat owing to my footwork."

Meja promised to make amends ahead of the Kenya Open and Olympic Games trials.

Artillery Brigade's Ramogi was declared the winner in super heavyweight when his opponent Frederick Onyango from Nairobi failed to respond to the bell.

"I am glad to scale back to my usual weight and hope to represent Kenya this year again," said Ramogi.

Okong'o, the Africa Zone Three bronze medallist from Moi Airbase (MAB), subjected Lawrence Okuta from Nairobi Garrisson to heavy punishment before winning the middleweight contest.

Okuta barely survived the assault to receive the count several times as Okong'o picked which punch to land.

"He had trained for this. Tried my best to finish the fight early but he absorbed the punches," said Okong'o.

Odhiambo from Nairobi, claimed victory in welterweight contest, beating Second Brigade's Fred Ocholla.

In other results, Crispin Murimi from Nairobi, who was declared the most promising boxer, lost the light middleweight contest to Engineer Brigade's Lucky Nyiro.

Armoured Brigade's Joseph Gatambo claimed a split decision against Raphael Wanyanga from Sixth Brigade in light welterweight as Brian Wandera from Nairobi edged out Salim Sheriff from Engineer Brigades in lightweight.

Nairobi claimed the overall title with 21 points as Engineer Brigades settled second with 15 points followed by Kenya Navy Mtongwe with seven points.