Boxing: Favourites shine in Bora Cup

Africa Zone Three silver medallist Samuel Njau, Isaac Meja, Edwin Okong'o and Victor Odhiambo Wednesday eased through to the final of their respective bouts in the ongoing Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Bora Cup at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Njau and Meja's featherweight rematch in the final on Thursday will likely hog the limelight.

Meja from Nairobi recovered from a slow start before putting John Gitau from Laikipia Airbase (LAB) to the sword for a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Related Kenya female boxers in India for world event Boxing

The last round proved the longest for Gitau, who socked in a right hook from Meja before referee John Osoro gave him eight counts as he survived to the bell.

Engineer Brigades' Njau outclassed Dennis Mwendwa from Kahawa Garrison 3-0 to set up the clash with Meja.

It will be the fourth time Njau and Meja are meeting with Njau commanding a 2-1 record.

"This one was easy but Njau presents a good challenge but I believe my footwork and strength should work for me. I would like to level our meeting," said Meja, 30.

"I have a better reflex, speed and head movement, " said Njau, who beat Meja in their last meeting last year during the trials for the Africa Championships.

Njau, 27, won and went on to claim silver in the continental event held in Mozambique last year.

Okongo, the Africa Zone Three bronze medallist, subjected Ian Leiyan to some good combinations forcing the referee to stop the middleweight bout in the first round.

Okong'o from Moi Airbase (MAB) will meet Lawrence Okuta from Nairobi Garrison in the final.

Okuta needed a minute of the second round to knock out Sammy Kadende from Second Brigade to advance.

Nairobi's Odhiambo sailed through after his opponent Victor Otieno from Eighth Bridage was disqualified for using unorthodox means in the first round of their welterweight contest.

Odhiambo will now meet Second Brigade's Fred Ocholla, who knocked out Mtongwe's Clement Mutungi.

Nairobi's Fredrick Onyango will face international Fredrick Ramogi in the super heavyweight final.

Onyango knocked out MAB's Tobias Moya to set up experienced Ramogi, who had a bye to the final.

Engineer Brigade's Salim Sheriff beat Mtongwe's Michale Otieno 3-0 to set up Washinhton Wandera in the lightweight final.

Nairobi's Denmnis Muthama stopped Abraham Odero from Engineer Brigade 3-0 for a final date with Brian Mwangi in bantamweight final.

Abednego Kyallo faces Nicholas Kinuthia of kahawa in mimum-weight final.