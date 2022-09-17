Andiego takes silver in Africa Boxing Championships

Africa Zone III middleweight champion Elizabeth Andiego settled for silver in heavyweight at the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships that ended Saturday in Maputo, Mozambique.

Andiego, who was forced to scale up her weight category for lack of opponents in light heavyweight, lost to World heavyweight silver medallist Khadija El-Mardi from Morocco in the final.

The referee had to stop the bout a minute into the second round after the Moroccan, who is also the African Games heavyweight champion, overpowered Andiego.

Andiego got to receive the best purse in her boxing career when she pocketed Sh 600,000 for her exploits as El-Mardi went home Sh1.2m richer.

That saw Kenya's medal tally at the event rise to two, a silver and bronze, with defending champion Nick "Commander" Okoth (lightweight) and Samuel Njau (featherweight) yet to fight on the final day.

Kenya’s Boniface Mogunde has settled for bronze after he lost to Hamza El Barbari from Morocco in the semi-final of their light middleweight semi-final contest on Thursday.

Besides the bronze Mogunde earned Sh300,000.

Okoth was due to take on Andrew Chilata from Zambia in lightweight while Njau, the Africa Zone III champion, was to face home boxer Armando Rugoberto Sigauque in featherweight.

Mozambique and Zambian won two gold medals each in the women’s final.

Zambia’s Margret Tembo beat Fatiha Mansouri of Algeria on a unanimous decision to claim victory in minimumweight as her compatriot Felistars Nkandu edged out Moroccan Chaymae Rhaddi to win the lightweight title.

World light middleweight silver medallist Alcinda Panguana of Mozambique, as expected, claimed a unanimous decision over Brigitte Mbabi from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Another home pugilist Rady Gramane, who is the World middleweight bronze medallist, stopped Djouher Benan from Algeria to win the middleweight title.

Algerian Roumaysa Boualam outclassed Morocco's Rabab Cheddar to win gold in light flyweight as Reine Laure Ngoune from Cameroon reigned supreme, beating Omella Havyarimana from Burundi to don the flyweight title.