Bitok eager for memorable sign-off at World Championships

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok gives instructions to his charges during their Olympics qualifier against Egypt at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

  • World champions Serbia, Olympic champions USA, European champions Italy and South American champions Brazil are some of the favourites tipped to win this year's edition.
  • In the first round, the 24 teams will be spread across four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the second round. featuring four pools of four teams playing in six cities.

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok is hoping for a kind draw when FIVB conducts the pooling for World Championships on February 28 in Warsaw, Poland.

