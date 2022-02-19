FIVB announce date for World Championships draw

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) will conduct draws for this year's women's World Championships in Warsaw, Poland on February 28.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon and Kenya in the 24-team competition due September 23 to October 15 in Netherlands and Poland.

Malkia Strikers qualified after finishing second behind winners Cameroon at the Africa Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

It will be Kenya's seventh appearance at the World Championships having first qualified in 1994 edition held in Brazil.

World champions Serbia, Olympic champions USA, European champions Italy and South American champions Brazil are some of the favourites tipped to win this year's edition.

Coach Paul Bitok and his charges will be hoping for a kind draw since Kenya has never won a match or even a set at the World Championships.

In the first round, the 24 teams will be spread across four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the second round. featuring four pools of four teams playing in six cities.

The second round will feature four pools of four teams playing once again in a round-robin system. At the end of the second round matches, the rankings of the four pools will be drawn up taking into account the points scored by each team in the first and second rounds. The four pool-winning teams of the second stage will qualify for the third stage, together with the top two of the second ranked teams.

The six teams competing in the third round will be divided into two three-team pools by a draw. After the matches played once again in a round-robin system, the top two in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals and final.