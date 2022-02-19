FIVB announce date for World Championships draw

Kenya's Pamela Masaisai (left), Lorine Chebet (centre) block an attack from Burundi as Joy Lusenaka provides cover on the back court during their African Nations Championships Pool "B" match at Kigali Arena on September 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers qualified after finishing second behind winners Cameroon at the Africa Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last year
  • It will be Kenya's seventh appearance at the World Championships having first qualified in 1994 edition held in Brazil
  • In the first round, the 24 teams will be spread across four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) will conduct draws for this year's women's World Championships in Warsaw, Poland on February 28. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.