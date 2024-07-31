Happening Now: WATCH: Vetting of Health CS nominee Deborah Barasa

Battling Kenya fall to Poland in Olympics

Martyna Czyrnianska of Poland spikes past Emmaculate Nekesa Misoki and Trizah Atuka of Kenya during their Pool match at South Paris Arena on July 31, 2024.

Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • Coach Japheth Munala's charges battled hard, but the Europeans proved to be too much for the 10-time African champions. They lost 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening match on Wednesday.
  • Kenya will battle Japan in their final preliminary match on Saturday at 10pm.

National women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, lost their second Pool B match of the Paris Olympics after going down 3-0 (25-14,25-17,25-15) to Poland at the South Paris Arena on Wednesday. 

Coach Japheth Munala's charges battled hard, but the Europeans proved to be too much for the 10-time African champions.

They lost 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening match on Monday. The win confirmed Poland's spot in the quarter-finals having secured victory over Japan in their first game on Sunday.

Related

Kenya will battle Japan in their final preliminary match on Saturday at 10pm. This is the fourth time Malkia Strikers are participating in the Olympics having finished 12th in 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the headlines