Battling Kenya fall to Poland in Olympics
What you need to know:
National women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, lost their second Pool B match of the Paris Olympics after going down 3-0 (25-14,25-17,25-15) to Poland at the South Paris Arena on Wednesday.
Coach Japheth Munala's charges battled hard, but the Europeans proved to be too much for the 10-time African champions.
They lost 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening match on Monday. The win confirmed Poland's spot in the quarter-finals having secured victory over Japan in their first game on Sunday.
Kenya will battle Japan in their final preliminary match on Saturday at 10pm. This is the fourth time Malkia Strikers are participating in the Olympics having finished 12th in 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.