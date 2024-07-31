Battling Kenya fall to Poland in Olympics

National women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, lost their second Pool B match of the Paris Olympics after going down 3-0 (25-14,25-17,25-15) to Poland at the South Paris Arena on Wednesday.

Coach Japheth Munala's charges battled hard, but the Europeans proved to be too much for the 10-time African champions.

They lost 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening match on Monday. The win confirmed Poland's spot in the quarter-finals having secured victory over Japan in their first game on Sunday.