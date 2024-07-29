Volleyball: Kenya fall to Brazil in Olympics opener

Kenya's women volleyball team, "Malkia Strikers", launched their Paris Olympic Games campaign on a losing note after going down 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening Group B match at the South Paris Arena on Monday.

The 10-time African champions could not match the impressive reception from the Double Olympic champions. Coach Japheth Munala's charges will now face Poland on Wednesday at 10pm, before wrapping their campaign in the preliminary round against Japan, the 1964 Tokyo and 1976 Munich Olympic gold medallists, on August 3 in their Pool “B” schedule. Poland saw off Japan in the other pool match on Sunday.

Julia Isabelle Bergmann of Brazil tries to block Trizah Atuka of Kenya during their Group B match of the volleyball match during the Paris Olympic Games at South Paris Arena 1 on July 29, 2024.



in action. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

Kenya's Head Coach Japheth Munala reacts during their Group B match against Brazil in the Olympic Games at South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France on July 29, 2024.



Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

The win saw the Canarinhas extend their winning streak over Kenya to eight wins from eight meetings. They Kenyans are yet to win a set against the South Americans.

Malkia Strikers players follow their volleyball Women's Preliminary Round Pool B match against Brazil at the South Paris Arena 1 on July 29, 2024. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group