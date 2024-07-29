Volleyball: Kenya fall to Brazil in Olympics opener
Kenya's women volleyball team, "Malkia Strikers", launched their Paris Olympic Games campaign on a losing note after going down 3-0 (24-14,25-13,25-12) to Brazil in their opening Group B match at the South Paris Arena on Monday.
The 10-time African champions could not match the impressive reception from the Double Olympic champions. Coach Japheth Munala's charges will now face Poland on Wednesday at 10pm, before wrapping their campaign in the preliminary round against Japan, the 1964 Tokyo and 1976 Munich Olympic gold medallists, on August 3 in their Pool “B” schedule. Poland saw off Japan in the other pool match on Sunday.
The win saw the Canarinhas extend their winning streak over Kenya to eight wins from eight meetings. They Kenyans are yet to win a set against the South Americans.
This is the fourth time Malkia Strikers are participating in the Olympics having finished 12th in 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.