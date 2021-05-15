Wizards secure play-in berth, Mavs book NBA playoff spot

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a shot against the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on May 14, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fueled by Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double, the Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 to secure a play-in berth and eliminate the Chicago Bulls from contention.

Los Angeles, United States

Related

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.