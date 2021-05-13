Hawks, Knicks clinch NBA playoff berths, Lakers raise banner

Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to Wesley Matthews #9, Andre Drummond #2 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 after a stop in play against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Staples Center on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

  • The Lakers remained outside the top six in the Western Conference and likely looking at having to advance through the play-in tournament for the teams ranked seventh through 10th in each conference.
  • Lakers reserve Kyle Kuzma drove for the go-ahead layup with 6.9 seconds remaining, putting Los Angeles up 123-122 after they had surrendered nine straight points to fall one point down.
  • James Harden returned from a nagging hamstring injury to score 18 points with 11 assists and seven rebounds in the Brooklyn Nets' wire-to-wire 128-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

