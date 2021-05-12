Last-gasp Lakers keep Knicks waiting for NBA playoff berth

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a layup against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Staples Centre on May 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.


Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Horton-Tucker's 24-foot effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed a battling win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013.
  • It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks' former Lakers player Julius Randle dominate for long periods with a 31-point display.

Los Angeles, United States

