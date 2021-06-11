Why Kenya could host Afrobasket qualifiers

Egypt have for the third time in three months withdrawn from hosting a continental tournament after they announced Friday that they will not stage the Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers for women which was set to tip off on July 5 in Cairo.

Fiba Africa Zone Five Secretary General Vitalis Gode, has confirmed that Egypt Basketball Federation had written to the regional body indicating they are pulling out as hosts due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to Gode, Egypt have also withdrawn their women team, who were the defending champions from the Championships which now Fiba wants Kenya to host.

"We have received communication from Egypt that they will not be in a position to host the Afrobasket qualifiers whose winners were to represent the Zone at the Afrobasket championships in Cameroon in October. We are doing everything possible to ensure the event is held and Fiba have turned their attention on Kenya to save the situation," siad Gode who is also a Fiba technical official.

According to Gode, should the event not be held within the stipulated time, then Zone Five will not be represented at the final tour in Cameroon. He has therefore appealed to Kenya Basketball Federation to host the event.

When contacted, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) treasurer Peter Orero confirmed that indeed Kenya has been asked to host and said the federation is ready if they get the necessary support from the government and other stakeholders.

"We hosted a wonderful Afrobasket pre-qualifiers for men last year in Nairobi with support from the government. I still believe we can host the Zone Five qualifiers for women if we get the necesary support," Orero said.

The national women basketball team, Lionessses have been training for the past two months in preparation for the event.

Egypt were earlier set to host the African Women Basketball Club Championships in February but withdrew at the last minute citing a surge in Covid-19 cases leading to cancellation of the event after Fiba failed to get a replacement.