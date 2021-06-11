Why Kenya could host Afrobasket qualifiers

Kenya Lionesses point guard Natalie Akinyi in action training session on May 30, 2021 ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fiba Africa Zone Five Secretary General Vitalis Gode, has confirmed that Egypt Basketball Federation had written to the regional body indicating they are pulling out as hosts
  • According to Gode, Egypt have also withdrawn their women team, who were the defending champions from the Championships which now Fiba wants Kenya to host
  • KBF treasurer Peter Orero confirmed that indeed Kenya has been asked to host and said the federation is ready if they get the necessary support from the government and other stakeholders

Egypt have for the third time in three months withdrawn from hosting a continental tournament after they announced Friday that they will not stage the Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers for women which was set to tip off on July 5  in Cairo. 

