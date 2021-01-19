Warriors hold off NBA champions Lakers

Los Angeles

The Golden State Warriors rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 on Monday.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, despite struggling from three-point range. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 for Golden State, his driving layup with 3:10 remaining knotting the score at 108-108.

Draymond Green followed with a layup to give the Warriors their first lead of the night, one they would not give up as Green added another layup and Curry added just his third three-pointer of the night to push the Warriors' lead to five.

LeBron James missed a three-pointer at the buzzer and the Lakers' five-game winning streak ended.

Dennis Schroder led Los Angeles with 25 points and James added 19.

"Tonight we just found a little resilience," Curry said. "Everybody chipped in and weathered the storm against an amazing championship-caliber team. So it was a big win for us."

At Madison Square Garden, Julius Randle scored seven of his 21 points in the final 93 seconds as the New York Knicks held off Orlando 91-84.

Randle shot only 5-of-19 from the floor but added 17 rebounds, while R.J. Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Knicks, who ripped Boston on Sunday, won on consecutive days for the first time in 41 tries over more than three years.

The Knicks led 19-13 after the first quarter and boosted the margin as high as 14 points early in the fourth. The Magic made a late charge but came up short in their sixth straight defeat.

Hawks wear King jerseys

In King's hometown, the Atlanta Hawks debuted special black jerseys with the initials MLK on the front in a 108-97 victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Hawks, who had lost six of their prior seven games, improved to 6-7 despite 24 turnovers, while the Timberwolves fell to 3-9 with their ninth loss in 10 games.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points to lead the Hawks, while Clint Capela added 23 points and 15 rebounds and Trae Young contributed 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.

De'Andre Hunter scored a game-high 31 points for the T-Wolves.

San Antonio rolled to a 125-104 victory at Portland behind 22 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, 20 points and 11 assists from DeMar DeRozan and 21 points each off the bench for Patty Mills and Rudy Gay.

The Miami Heat, missing Jimmy Butler due to Covid-19 safety protocols and Tyler Herro to neck spasms, bounced back from a 20-point loss to Detroit on Saturday with a 113-107 victory over the same Pistons team.

The Heat trailed the Pistons by 19 early, but unlike on Saturday, they were able to battle back with 28 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 22 points from guard Goran Dragic and 18 from Duncan Robinson.