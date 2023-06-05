Victorious KPA sides now eye continental glory

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men and women’s basketball teams which successfully defended their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League titles over the weekend have their eyes fixed on continental championships.

KPA women and men's tacticians Anthony Ojukwu and Sammy Kiki said their focus now shifts to next season and continental assignments.

The men’s team defeated Equity Dumas in Game Four 68-56 to take the final series 3-1, while the women’s side defeated Zetech Sparks 68-43 in Game Three to take the final series 3-0 at the Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa.

“We are waiting for the (next season’s) fixtures, the assignment coming ahead and the African championships, that is the trophy I am eagerly waiting to win, maybe this is our season,” said Ojukwu.

Ojukwu described the just ended season as having had a lot of ups and downs, but commended the ladies for overcoming the hurdles and defending the title.

“The good thing about the ladies is that they know what they want, if they are in any competition, it is not easy for them to let go. They have self-motivation and this is what will drive us in the African championships,” said Ojukwu.

Zetech Sparks coach Maurice Obilo said his players got carried away after playing well in the first and second quarter of Game Three, before losing to the champions.

“As you know we have a young team and inexperience proved to be the main difference in this final," said Obilo, adding that the students’ commitment, the management and university support enable them reach the finals.

On his part, Kiki described Game Four against Equity Dumas as very tough and that their focus is on next season and maybe the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Kiki said they played well defensively in the last quarter enabling them to win it and eventually defend the title.

“I attribute this win to training, discipline and the many hours we put in training,” said Kiki, who dedicated the win to the team’s captain Frankiline Omondi, who has been hospitalized.

Equity Dumas coach Carey ‘T9” Odhiambo said his boys played well in the first three quarters, but lost concentration thereafter.

However, he commended them saying they had greatly improved from last season having reached the play-offs final for the first time.

The tactician was optimistic that they will clinch the championships title next season.

Elsewhere, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) men's and women's teams to made a comeback to the top-flight after a three-year hiatus.

Head coach George Mayienga said they do not hold on players after graduation and their programme to rebuild the teams has yielded fruit to win the men's and women's Division One league Championships.

USIU-A Flames rocked rivals Zetetch Development 3-1 in the best-of-five series play-offs final to be declared the new champions. The two-time league champions beat Zetech 50-46 in the decisive Game Four on Sunday.

"We opted for Flames to take part in lower division instead of top league when we returned after the university had pulled out both teams in competition for the purpose of rebuilding," Mayienga said.

USIU-A men's team, popularly known as Tigers, defeated Strathmore University team Two 3-1 in the play-offs final. Tigers beat Strathmore 64-61 in Game Four to celebrate victory.

Mayienga said their participation in Kusa games and tournaments gave the two teams adequate preparations for the play-offs. He said they expect stiff competition in the Premier League.