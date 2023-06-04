Dominant KPA keep men's basketball crown

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's basketball team Sunday retained the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League title after winning Game Four against Equity Dumas 68-56 to take the final series 3-1.

In a tension packed and highly charged game at their Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa, the dockers were made to work extra hard in all the departments to see off the Nairobi-based bankers who did not go down without a fight until the end.

Both teams displayed skillful and impressive play as they exchanged leads at various intervals in each quarters with their technical benches calling time outs occasionally.

However, it was KPA who had the final say as they dominated their opponents in the last quarter with two free throws by Eugene Adera diminishing Equity Duma’s bid for a maiden title.

Equity Dumas led by veteran guard Victor Bosire and James Mwangi started the first quarter on a high note destabilizing the dockers defence taking a 10-6 lead.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) players celebrate with the title after winning the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League on June 4, 2023 at Makande Hall Gymnasium in Mombasa. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

However, their defence lost concentration as they failed to win defensive rebounds which KPA’s Adera, Job Byron and Lennox Wanje capitalized to ensure the dockers dominate the quarter 18-14.

In the second quarter, Equity Dumas were on the offensive with the inclusion of Faheem Juma who took advantage of offensive rebounds to sink in baskets.

KPA's defence collapsed in the last five minutes of the quarter as they conceded easy turnovers and failed to utilize offensive rebounds in their favour to trail 20-10.

However, KPA turned the tide in the final minutes on the third quarter with Adera, Wanje and John Wijas proving lethal in the offence.

Martin’s Kitongo's powerful drive against Equity Duma’s defence won him a basket to ensure the dockers swept the third quarter 15-12.

The dockers seemed rejuvenated in the fourth quarter as Kitongo continued to capitalize on the offensive rebounds to sink in baskets.

Equity Duma’s Juma, James Mwangi, Victor Bosire and Bobby Onyango’s efforts proved futile as KPA’s defence led by Gerry Wekesa sttod firm as they ouscored their opponents 25-10.

KPA’s coach Sammy Kiki, who dedicated the win his team captain Frankline Omondi who has been hospitalized, attributed his team’s success to discipline and many hours they put in training.