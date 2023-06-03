Basketball: KPA defend women's title in style

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women's basketball team successfully defended the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League title in style without losing any game in both regular and play-offs finals.

KPA defeated Zetech Sparks 68-43 in Game Three to take the best-of-three series final 3-0 at their Makande Gymnasium backyard in Mombasa on Saturday to clinch their 14th league title.

KPA led by their experienced point guard Natalie Akinyi dominated the students in the second, third and fourth quarters despite losing 08-16 in the first quarter.

Nigerian import Ifunaya Okoro who was named the Most Valuable Player was impressive especially in the fourth quarter combining well with Hilda Indasi, Belinda Aluoch and Linda Alando.

In the second quarter, the dock women led 11-06 despite impressive display of skill by Zetech's Medina Okot, Ashely Minayo and Christine Akinyi.

The third quarter saw KPA start by sinking two baskets with a three-pointer by Okoro in the first 50 seconds of the game forcing Zetech Sparks technical bench to call for a time-out.

Indasi was impressive on the offensive as she sunk baskets seemingly at will with the team capitalising on offensive rebounds to win 19-09.

In the fourth quarter, KPA overwhelmed the students in all the departments to win convincingly 30-12.

KPA, who have been in top form throughout the season made their intention to defend the title at their backyard known early in the third quarter as they went all-out on offence.

The dockers had defeated Zetech Sparks 68-38 and 70-38 in Game One and Two respectively in Nairobi last weekend.

Coach Anthony Ojukwu-led KPA was the strongest side in the league this season as it dominated all the teams home and away to ensure they completed the league unbeaten.

KPA played more aggressively on the offensive this season and the signing of Okoro midway through the season made their attack more lethal.