KPA look to sweep Zetech in women’s play-off finals

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority are looking to sweep away Zetech Sparks when they meet in Game Three of their Kenya Basketball Federation Women's Premier League play-off final at KPA Makande Gymnasium on Saturday from 2pm.

KPA are surely on course to claim their 14th championship after they won Game One (62-53) and Two (70-38) away at Nyayo Stadium last weekend to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five series.

Under coach Anthony Ojukwu, the dock women have a chance to end Zetech’s fairytale run at Makande.

“My players will now enjoy home court advantage and are looking at a 3-0 sweep,” said Ojukwu. KPA are unbeaten in 27 matches this season.

However, coach Morris Obilo’s Zetech, who are making their maiden appearance in the final, cannot be ruled out until the final buzzer.

Red-hot Nigerian star Ifunaya Okoro, Belinda Akoth, Natalie Akinyi will be calling the shots for KPA. Zetech’s hopes will lean heavily on the shoulders of consistent scorers Chantal Kiyobe, Medina Okot and Christine Akinyi.

In the men’s Premier League play-offs final Game Three, champions KPA will host Equity Bank Dumas at 4pm with their series tied 1-1. Equity, who are playing in their first final, rallied from behind to edge out KPA 70-69 in Game Two to lock the series 1-1. KPA had won Game One 63-54 at Nyayo.

Fixtures

Saturday: (at KPA Makande Hall) - KPA v Zetech Sparks (2pm), KPA v Equity Dumas (4pm); (at Nyayo Stadium) - The 3 Swish v Strathmore Swords (12pm), Absa v Snipers (2pm), USIU-A Flames v Zetech Development (4pm), Stanbic Shield v NBK (6pm), USIU-A Tigers v Strathmore University (8pm)