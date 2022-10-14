Ulinzi Warriors battalion lie in wait for Pirates at Nyayo

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors will conclude their first leg of the Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League against struggling Pirates at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday from 4pm.

Eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors will start as favourites against Pirates as the military side fights to secure the second position on the 12-team table of standings in the first leg.

The soldiers are currently in fourth position with 18 points from eight wins and two loses heading to Saturday's match.

On Sunday, Pirates - who have collected 10 points in the league so far - will again face a tough match against ninth-placed Terrorists.

Equity Dumas, who garnered four points after winning two matches in a row last weekend, are the biggest threat to Ulinzi Warriors’ quest for second place.

However, Equity Bank concluded their first leg matches with 20 points from nine wins and two loses.

Ulinzi Warriors, who will be spearheaded by guard Eric Mutoro, captain Byron Mabonga, Elisha Odhiambo and Antonio Bwire will be out to garner two points in the assignment.

Team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "We have had adequate training without cases of injury, and the players are ready to fight for points so as to end the first leg with victory."

In the lower-tier men’s league, KCA-U play Strathmore University Swords at the Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday from 9am, ZU Development face Swift from 10.30am, while National Bank Dumas host Kisîi Neighbours from 12pm.

On Sunday at the same venue, Zetech Titans will play Strathmore University’s Blades. Zetech Titans are second from bottom in the league standings with 11 points after managing one victory and losing nine matches.

Blades were beaten 74-54 by Equity Dumas and also crashed 71-47 to newcomers Africa Nazarene university last weekend.

Blades are placed sixth with 14 points and victory against Zetech will boost their hopes of finishing among top four teams.

In Saturday's women's Premier League highlight, Zetech Sparks will take on Africa Nazarene University.

On-form Dynamites, who have won six matches in row, will play Strathmore University Swords from 12.30pm with Eagle Wings meeting Kenyatta University Oryx at 10.30am.

On Saturday in Mombasa, women's champions Kenya Ports Authority are expected to maintain their unbeaten record when they host weak JKUAT Lynx at their KPA Makande Gymnasium from 2pm.The dock women, head the standings with 18 points after having won all their nine outings.

Fixtures

Saturday: At Nyayo: KCA-U v Strathmore University (8am), ZU Development v Swift (10.30am), National Bank v Kisii Neighbors (12pm), Zetech Sparks v ANU (2pm), Pirates v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm)

At KPA Makande Gymnasium: Congo Nets v JKUAT Warriors (9am), Baobab Blazers v NIBs (2pm), Moischers Nets v Congo Nets (4pm).

Sunday: At Nyayo:Feba v Kisii Neighbors (9am), Eagle Wings v Oryx (10.30am), Dynamites v Strathmore University Swords (12pm), Blades v Zetech Titans (2pm)