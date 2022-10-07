Top spot up for grab as Equity Bank face Strathmore in basketball league

Equity Bank Dumas’ title credentials face an acid test when they come up against Strathmore University Blades in the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League at Nyayo National Stadium from 4pm on Saturday.

Equity face Strathmore with renewed viguor on the backdrop of their two wins last weekend which kept them within touching distance of leaders Kenya Ports Authority.

Equity, in third place, are a point behind KPA who have 19 points. Thunder are second also on 19 points while Ulinzi Warriors are fourth on 18 points.

"We train hard for every match because all the teams in the competition are unpredictable and cannot be underrated. We expect to garner two points to end the first leg among the top teams," Equity coach Carey Oketch said.

Equity's starters James Mwangi, Victor Bosire, Bobby Onyango, Kelvin Kigotho and Alex Onguso are expected to do the job with Moses Wanjara, Titus Musembi and forward Kevin Chogo expected to help from the bench.

A win for Equity Dumas will see them leapfrog leaders KPA into the summit of the standings. The Dockers and second placed Thunder are not in action this weekend, meaning victory for the bankers and Warriors, who face bottom placed Kenyatta University Pirates on Saturday, could all move into 20 points.

KPA will however regain their leadership if they win their last two matches to end the first leg.

On Sunday, Blades will tackle newcomers Africa Nazarene university Wolfpacks from 4pm.

Blades beat Pirates 63--50 in their last match and coach Tony Ochieng wants to build on the win.

In Saturday's other men's Premier League contest, Ulinzi Warriors will be hoping to dispatch Kenyatta University Pirates.

University of Nairobi's Dynamites host Lady Bucks from 9.30am, Africa Nazarene University will square it out with Storms at 10.30am while Oryx face Eagle Wings

from 12pm in the women's top flight.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: Dynamites v Lady Bucks (9am), ANU Panthers v Storms (10.30am), Eagles Wings v Oryx (12pm), Pirates v Ulinzi Warriors (2pm), Blades v Equity Bank (4pm)

At Menengai High School: Cabals Elisists v Nebulas (9am)

At KPA Makande Gymnasium-Mombasa: Baobab Blazers v NBK (9am), Coastal Queens v TH3 Swish (12pm), Coastal Kings v Absa (2pm) , Moischets Nets v NBK (4pm)

At University of Nairobi's Courts: KCA-U v Footprint (10am), Hope v JKUAT Warriors (12pm), KCA-U v JKUAT Straycats (2pm), Mustangs v Neosasa (4pm)

Sunday

At Nyayo: Blazers v USIU-A (9am),Zetech Sparks v Oryx (10.30am), Dynamites v JKUAT Lynx (12pm), Terrorists v Umoja (2pm), ANU Wolfpacks v Blades (4pm)