Equity Bank keep tabs on leaders KPA, Thunder in basketball league

Equity Bank Dumas coach Carey 'T9' Oketch is optimistic of securing a top-three finish in the men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League regular season.

Equity, who are seeking to win their first Premier League title, garnered maximum points from two their two outings at the weekend matches at the weekend.

Guard Titus Musembi scored a game-high 25 points in their 83-57 victory over Kisumu-based Lakeside on Saturday at Nyayo before demolishing Eldonets 80-48 on Sunday at the same venue.

Related KPA switch focus to league after losing Zone Five crown Basketball

Equity are fourth on the standings with 18 points from eight wins and two losses.

"We are preparing well in ball passing, defence and rebounding because all teams are unpredictable".

Equity face Strathmore University Blades in their last first leg match this weekend.

Thunder, who are breathing down KPA's neck on the standings, also harvested four points in their two weekend matches.

Thunder beat Eldonets 89-66 on Saturday before humbling Kenya University's Pirates 72-63.

Thunder's double victory moved them to second position with 19 points.Thunder have won eight outings and lost three.

Ulinzi Warriors increased their points tally 18 after they beat Lakeside 83-61. Warriors lie third on 18 points after having won eight matches and lost two.

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority head the 12-team standings with 19 points.

KPA are favourites to finish top in the first leg by virtue having only lost one match. ANU beat KPA 73-63 in Nairobi.

With one match at hand against Equity Bank, Blades are also in contention for the top eight teams for the playoffs.

Blades have garnered 12 points from five wins and two losses.

Pirates and Africa Nazarene University are also in contention for a place in the playoffs.

In the women's Premier League, five teams KPA, Zetech Sparks, Equity Bank Hawks, University of Nairobi Dynamites and ANU are also in hot pursuit to grab a place in the play offs.

Unbeaten KPA top the standings with 18 points. Four teams have so far lost between one and three matches.

Strathmore University Swords defeated Oryx 66-20 while ANU clobbered JKUAT Lynx 53-43 in their last first leg outings at the weekend.

Absa Bank boosted beat Mustangs 68-42 in the men's Division One League .

Unbeaten USIU-A top the table with 14 points from seven wins in as many matches.