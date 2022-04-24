Ulinzi gun down KPA to force Game Five

Ulinzi Warriors turned on their barrels to dismantle Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 57-48 in Game Four to level the series 2-2 in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League final on Sunday.

The results pushed the battle to final Game Five due for Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

KPA had beaten the Warriors in Game Three 71-50 on Saturday at the same venue to go 2-1 up and set up an explosive Game Four.

The Warriors started the match forcefully with Eric Mutoro's three-pointer giving them a 10-0 lead to take the first quarter 21-7.

Another Mutoro's three-pointer pushed the score to 29-13 but it's a quarter where the Dockers showed some improvement with good defence.

Nevertheless, the Warriors claimed the quarter 12-11 to put the score at 33-16 in their favour at the break.

The second session saw both teams wasting myriad of chances at the rim.

Another of Mutoro's three-pointer extended the Warriors lead to 39-20 forcing KPA coach Samuel Kiki to call for a time-out.

Despite Ken Wachira's exploits, little changed for Dockers as Joseph Khaemba and William Ochieng scored to put Ulinzi ahead 44-23. Ulinzi took the third quarter 15-14.

KPA were impressive in the last quarter where Tobias Odhiambo sunk two successive three-pointers but all was in vain. KPA won the last quarter 18-9.

"We knew we had to move into the match quite fast. We had to keep the momentum high since stakes were high. KPA were a win away from glory while we had to level the series to force a final duel," said Ulinzi coach William Balozi. "Our box out and run of flow were superb."

Balozi explained that his players never left the 24 zone after they hit the ring.

"My boys should now just relax and stay focused in the decisive match," said Balozi.

Kiki said a good defence always lead to a good attack, which his team lacked in Game Four. "It was just a bad day in office. We were quite slow in attack and defence. You can't do that against Ulinzi and expect to win," said Kiki, who rallied the Dockers ahead of the final duel. "We must be aggressive from the start like in Game Three."

Erick Mutoro was the highest scorer with 22 points that included four three-pointers.

Ken Wachira was the best player on KPA side with 13 points followed by Tobias Odhiambo with 10 points.

Ulinzi won Game One the previous weekend 68-66 before the Dockers hit back to claim Game Two 69-58 to level the series 1-1 as the last three games moved to Nairobi in the best-of-five series.