Ulinzi, Equity Bank put titles on the line as play-offs tip off

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank men and women's teams will be in action as the Premier League play-offs quarter-finals get underway this weekend across five different venues in the country.

Sixteen Game One matches of the Premier League and lower tier play-offs quarter-finals have been lined up at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium, KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa, Kakamega Police Canteen, Uasin Gishu Primary in Eldoret and Kisii University on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2021 play-offs quarter-finals, which will be played in best-of-three series, were postponed last year after the end of regular season to allow three top clubs; Ulinzi Warriors, Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank women's teams to represent Kenya in Fiba-Africa Club Championships without interruption.

Men's sides Kisumu Lakeside and Eldonets, KPA women and Coastal Queens will bank on home advantage to win their Game One matches and boost their chances of qualifying for the best-of-five series semi-finals and finals.

On Saturday, Ulinzi Warriors - who first won the men's Premier League title in 2002 - will launch their title defence against tricky hosts Lakeside in Manyatta Kisumu starting 4pm.

Coach William Balozi's Ulinzi finished top in the regular season with 42 points from 20 wins and two losses.

Lakeside had to dig deep to finish in eighth position after garnering 31 points from nine wins and 13 loses to sneak into the play-offs.

During the regular season, Lakeside shocked Ulinzi Warriors 61-58 in the first leg at home and the soldiers are wary of the outdoor court in Kisumu.

"We have prepared well to win Game One away to have an upper hand in the two matches in Nairobi. Hosts Lakeside are used to the outdoor court which gives them the advantage that we must fight to overcome," said Balozi.

On Sunday, women's Premier League champions Equity Bank, who are chasing their third title, face lowly Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in Game One at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium from 2pm.

The bankers finished second in the regular season behind rivals KPA with 35 points. Both sides had 35 points leaving goal aggregate to determine the regular season winners. KPA emerged top having beaten Equity Bank home and away.

ANU, who have never won the league title, finished seventh on 24 points to book two-time champions Equity Bank in the play-offs quarter-finals.

In other opening matches, coach Juma Kent's Dynamites, who settled fourth with 27 points will lock horns with fifth-placed Storms on Saturday starting 12pm.

"Play-offs is a different competition from the normal league which you cannot afford to underrate any opponent," said Kent.

Eagle Wings, who became the first self-supporting team to win the Premier League title two times in a row in 2011 and 2012, will battle it out with Zetech University in Game One from 2pm.

Eagle Wings managed sixth position with 24 points while Zetech clinched third spot on 32 points to sail into the quarter-finals.

KPA men's team will Saturday start their quest to reclaim the title they last won in 2018 against Eldonets in Game One at Uasin Gishu Primary in Eldoret.

"We arrived in Eldoret early enough to train an familiarise with the outdoor court and the team is in high spirits to win. We have trained together for two days and we are focused to play good defence to win and avoid playing under pressure in Game Two and Three in Mombasa," said KPA head coach Sammy Kiki.

Thunder will face Strathmore Blades while Equity Bank men's side will tackle University of Nairobi's Terrorists.

Women Premier League regular season leaders KPA are drawn against Strathmore University Swords in Game One at Nyayo on Saturday and will play Game Two at the same venue on Sunday from 12pm.

Swords finished a distant eighth with 23 points and will walk a tight rope against the experienced KPA to reach the semi-final.

In Kisii, hosts Kisii University will lock horns with Eldonets in the women's Division One play-offs quarter-final Game One, Nebulas will host Shoot 4 Life at Kakamega Police Canteen from 4pm with Neosasa and JKUAT travelling to Mombasa to face off with hosts Coastal Queens and Baobab Blazers respectively.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nyayo

MAB v Mustang (8am), Strathmore University v KPA (10am), Dynamites v Storms (12pm), Zetech University v Eagle Wings (2pm), Equity Bank v Terrorists (4pm)

KPA Makande Gymnasium

Coastal Queens v JKUAT (11am), Baobab Blazers v Neosasa (2pm).

Manyatta in Kisumu

Lakeside v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm)

Kisii University

Kisii Raptors v JKUAT (2pm)

Uasin Gishu Primary- Eldoret

Eldonets v KPA (4pm)

Kakamega Police Canteen

Nebulas v Shoot 4 Life (4pm), Kisii University v Eldonets (10am)

Sunday

Nyayo