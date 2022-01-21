Ulinzi, Equity Bank put titles on the line as play-offs tip off

Ulinzi Warriors celebrate with the title after they were crowned the 2019 National Classic Basketball men's League champions on December 14, 2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, Ulinzi Warriors - who first won the men's Premier League title in 2002 - will launch their title defence against tricky hosts Lakeside in Manyatta Kisumu starting 4pm
  • On Sunday, women's Premier League champions Equity Bank, who are chasing their third title, face lowly Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in Game One at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium
  • KPA men's team will Saturday start their quest to reclaim the title they last won in 2018 against Eldonets in Game One at Uasin Gishu Primary in Eldoret

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank men and women's teams will be in action as the Premier League play-offs quarter-finals get underway this weekend across five different venues in the country.

