The rise and rise of Kenya basketball star Felmas Koranga

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former Shimba Hills Secondary School player also headlined the All-American team after a stellar season with the team christened “Apache ladies” where she averaged 19.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game
  • Adhiambo, who says she did not initially see herself as a future professional athlete, now wants to become the first Kenyan to play in America’s top women’s professional league WNBA, and the Eurobasket
  • Looking back from when she was hesitant to take up basketball at Shimba Hills, she reckons she made the right decision to listen to everyone around her and take up basketball as a sport

“Shimba Hills Secondary School was the start of a something which I never saw coming. It was the start of something new which has changed my life. I learnt that I could make something of myself without my parents having to spend a coin, and I have used it well.”

