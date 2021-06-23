Suns shock Clippers with last-gasp Ayton dunk in see-saw thriller

DeAndre Ayton

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns dunks the ball over Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals in-which the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 104-103 at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Booker shook off a cruel clash of heads that left him bloodied and bruised, returning to the game as the Suns took down the Clippers in a see-saw fourth quarter to win their ninth straight and seize a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.