Stradivarius makes light work of Doncaster Cup

Andrea Atzeni (centre) rides Stradivarius to victory at Goodwood Cup. 

Photo credit: File

By  Deja Vu

Stradivarius is making his own statement as he advances through maturity in chic sophistication. The Doncaster Cup at Town Moor, was actually a walk through any park for the great horse, trained by John Gosden.

