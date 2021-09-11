Stradivarius makes light work of Doncaster Cup

Stradivarius is making his own statement as he advances through maturity in chic sophistication. The Doncaster Cup at Town Moor, was actually a walk through any park for the great horse, trained by John Gosden.

Admittedly, Stradivarius had a much tougher fight in the York Cup than here, where his nemesis, Trueshan was unable to compete.

Trueshan only seems to revel when it rains, and it did, but all too late. Anyway, Stradivarius always travelled well in the 2.2-mile British Champions Series, justifying odds of 4-11 with Frankie Dettori. Alerta Roja (Luke Morris 16-1), made a bold attempt to look good in front for a few seconds, but had to relinquish rather rapidly when Stradivarius floated by.

Nayef Road (Andrea Atzeni 10-1), had his moments, but weakened towards the line. Rodrigo Diaz (Jamie Spencer 11-2), also had some commentary air-time, but found nothing left for any impact.

Stradivarius covered the journey in 3:53:2/10, which is slow, but he could have extended at any stage. It became a procession, because, Stradivarius has a burst of speed like no other.

This of course, delighted the massive crowd who still get a kick out of Frankie's flying dismounting ceremony. Can't be very good for his knees, mind you. Frankie was blowing kisses to loyal fans as he returned, as if it was his first ever win.