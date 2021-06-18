Subjectivist outshines Stradivariusin Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Subjectivist

Jockey Joe Fanning (centre) smiles after riding Subjectivist to victory in the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal Olivas | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Trainer, Mark Johnston, procured a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Subjectivist (Joe Fanning 13-2), joining the shrine of Yeats on Friday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.