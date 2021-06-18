Subjectivist outshines Stradivariusin Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Trainer, Mark Johnston, procured a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Subjectivist (Joe Fanning 13-2), joining the shrine of Yeats on Friday.

Princess Zoe (JM Sheridan 28-1), and Spanish Mission (William Buick 7-1), were five lengths adrift, while Stradivarius (Frankie Dettori 5-6) was apparently hampered most of the way, preventing a clear run.

It would also have been a fourth strike for the great horse, had things gone accordingly to plan. Subjectivist was always motoring strongly, shadowing Amhran Na Bhfiann (Wayne Lordan 40-1), who eventually weakened over the 2.4-mile journey.

Ben Lilly (Graham Lee 150-1), justified his odds by never becoming involved at all, ending up last. Having analysed the race, Stradivarius might still not have matched the winner's prowess.

His familiar zip was not pumping. Subjectivist clocked 4:20:2/10, which is fast considering there was a mountain of rain.

***

Punters were relieved after the Hampton Court Stakes as they had plonked a whole bucket of money on Mohaafeth (Jim Crowley 11-8).

Ruled out of the Epsom Derby, Mohaafeth did win comfortably, but had to undergo a lengthy Stewards enquiry due to severely impeding runner-up, Roman Empire (Ryan Moore 14-1), only 1.75 lengths behind.

A relieved Crowley, who received a six-day ban for careless riding, said: "We've always liked him. It was a funny race – they went flat out down to the bend and there was a lot of bouncing around in front of me going on."