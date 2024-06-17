Sparkling Plenty comes out of the blue to win Prix de Diane Longines

David Menuisier's thoughts of a first French Classic success will have to wait. They were snuffed out in the final 100m of a pulsating Prix de Diane Longines, as Tamfana was hauled in by an irresistible burst from Sparkling Plenty (Tony Piccone 7-1).

Cristian Demuro normally rides her, but his hand injury is refusing to heal quickly.

The racing wheel of fortune has turned rapidly in the last month for Tony Piccone, who lost the ride on Prix du Jockey Club favourite, Fast Tracker, when he was bought by Wathnan Racing.

For trainer, Patrice Cottier, it was a prompting suggestion that Horizon Dore might be a serious contender in the Price of Wales Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, and, Classic Flower in the Commonwealth Cup. For owner-breeder, Jean-Pierre Dubois, it was the biggest thoroughbred success of a career in which he has driven winners of every major prize the sport of trotting has to offer.

Tony Piccone had just two behind him turning for home off what was far from a frantic pace, but got to the leaders before his mount stuck out her neck to deny Survie by a head, with Tamfana half a length away in third. Former jump jockey, Patrice Cottier, found it hard to articulate what victory in such a prestigious event meant, and it was left to Tony to reveal the conversation they shared moments before Sparkling Plenty went to post.

Nicolas Clement, who watched Survie run a terrific pace in company with his brother Christophe, a successful trainer in USA, said: "I really hoped she might do it, especially 100m away.