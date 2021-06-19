Royal Ascot has a different flavour this year

Conditioner, Wesley Ward has been bringing his Florida spice to the track for several seasons now, but this time round, his horse Campanelle (Frankie Dettori 5-1), was subjected to some Stewards intervention before they ruled him as a winner.

Campanelle was accompanied to the Commonwealth Cup post by Wesley's previous speedy star, Tiger Strike, just as a ceremonious gesture.

What actually transpired after the off was that Dragon Symbol (Oisin Murphy 4-1), led prominently for most of the six furlongs with Campanelle. However, when Oisin shook Dragon Symbol up, the colt began drifting and hanging into Campanelle, physically bumping her.

As only a head separated these two, Stewards were obligated to reverse placings. Frankie was understandably pleased at that judgement and said: "It's never nice winning in the stewards' room but Oisin's horse drifted about eight lanes and brushed me thrice." Wesley added: "Winning at Ascot, no matter how you get there, is special. This place has changed my life."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) reacts as she meets jockey Frankie Dettori (R) with racing manager John Warren (L) on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 19, 2021. Photo credit: Daniel Leal Olivas | AFP

Adding insult to injury, Oisin was also handed down a four-day ban for allowing the hanging to continue, but it is the most difficult of tasks trying to straighten a horse in that situation. Clocking 1:16:6/10 is slow, albeit on heavy ground, in a field of fifteen.

Fivethousandandtoone (Silvestre De Souza 14-1), never got moving, ending up last. Measure of Magic (Ben Coen 11-1), and Dandalla (Ben Curtis 33-1), were placers, but no match to talk about.

***

Osin compensated on Alcohol Free 11-2, for Andrew Balding in the Coronation Stakes Mile. Rudyard Kipling famously said to treat triumph and disaster as the same, which Oisin cottoned on to. Snow Lantern (Sean Levy 14-1), Mother Earth (Ryan Moore 14-1), and Novemba (David Egan 15-2), were not far off the mark.