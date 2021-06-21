Royal Ascot comes alive with the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (left) watches as horse are walked around the parade ring on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Royal Ascot was a blaze of colour after forever, as officials were given the green light to allow 12,000 eager beaver patriots inside. They were all dapper, anticipating the auspicious entrance of Her Majesty the Queen. Imagine, all week, Ascot went vanilla smoothly, but when the whole package was delivered, dynamics shot into overdrive.

