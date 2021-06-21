Royal Ascot comes alive with the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Ascot was a blaze of colour after forever, as officials were given the green light to allow 12,000 eager beaver patriots inside. They were all dapper, anticipating the auspicious entrance of Her Majesty the Queen. Imagine, all week, Ascot went vanilla smoothly, but when the whole package was delivered, dynamics shot into overdrive.

A huge round of applause was granted to Queen Elizabeth whose horse, Reach for the Moon (Frankie Dettori 11-1), was pipped to the Chesham post by Point Lonsadale (Ryan Moore 11-10). Reach for the Moon led briefly, was always prominent, but could not match Point Lonsdale who was backed by one confident punter for an excess of $3,000.

Jockey Frankie Dettori comes out onto the course on Stradivarius before the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 17, 2021. Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

With only half-a-length to spare, it must have been quite a nerve jerker for this particular person.

The Queen was greeted by Reach for the Moon when stable lads decided to bring him right to her side. Such a touching moment. Point Lonsdale, sired by Galileo, covered 7 furlongs in 1:30:4/10, for Aiden O'Brien, a believer that he may be a Guineas/Derby contender.

***

The Diamond Jubilee was a vintage affair, as a pair of effervescent seniors showed their puppies how it's done, when Dream Of Dreams (Ryan Moore 3-1), decimated Glen Shiel (Hollie Doyle 7-1), making it third time lucky in the finale.

Jockey Joe Fanning returns to the winner's enclosure after riding Subjectivist to victory in the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 17, 2021. Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas| AFP

This was a fruity bowl of atonement for Dream Of Dreams as he was headed away by Hello Youmzain in 2020 and similarly, Blue Point in 2019. Funny thing about Dream of Dreams, is his modicum of decorum before the race. Could be mistaken for a cart-horse.

Even transitioning to the start, too casual. Normally, sprinters haul their jockeys along. Art Power (Silvestre de Souza 7-2), led a fair group of twelve, until just weakening near the wire. It was an 82nd Royal Ascot triumph for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, and a 65th for Ryan. Clocking 6 furlongs at 1:14:8/10, it again soft ground that made it slower

***

Oisin Murphy claimed top Ascot jockey award riding Foxes Tales 13-2, in the Golden Gates Stakes for Andrew Balding, pistoling Visualization (Declan McDonough 2-1), and Irish Legend. Foxes Tales stayed at the back until Oisin shuffled him up.

Racegoers pose for a photograph as they attend the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 19, 2021. Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP