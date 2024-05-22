Rosallion already counting chickens for Tattersall Irish 2,000 Guineas

Richard Hannon is very upbeat about Rosallion who "travelled like a genius" in work last weekend. This was a lung booster before Saturday's Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. Henry Longfellow proved to have a tale of woe in the French Longchamp edition.

His name is still among a list of 11 for the first Classic, although he might just aim at Ascot. Aiden O'Brien is seeking a record-extending 13th Guineas in the mile showpiece, although Rosallion (Sean Levey10-11), might not allow that to happen.

Jamie Spencer will seek a second Guineas after being called up to ride Newmarket's third Haatem, in place of James Doyle.

Richard said: "Jamie is experienced over there and he's a top jockey, so, we're delighted to get him. Haatem put in a great run at Newmarket and goes there with a very good chance. The track will suit him and he's as tough as you get. Aiden said of his Curragh team: "Nothing is written in stone and you never know what will happen. The plan is for Unquestionable, River Tiber and Mountain Bear to run. That's the way we're thinking, but there is a lot of rain forecast so it could change. River Tiber's a fast horse and we have it in our heads that he could come back in trip for the Commonwealth Cup after this."

Unquestionable had a setback about four weeks ago and because of that he's going to need the run badly. So he will improve in time for Ascot.

Paddington landed the Tetrarch Stakes on route to Irish 2,000 Guineas glory last year, and Bright Stripes could attempt to emulate that feat for trainer Andrew Oliver. Atlantic Coast and Take Me To Church were also kept in for Joseph O'Brien, and Jack Davison, respectively.

Opera Singer is one of 15 fillies running for the 1,000 Guineas. Aiden runs Opera Singer, Buttone, Everlasting and Pearls with Rubies.

2000 Guineas Curragh 10-11 Rosallion, 7-2 Henry Longfellow, 9-2 River Tiber, 5 Haatem, 6 Unquestionable, 16 Mountain Bear, 25 bar