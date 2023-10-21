Paddington to avoid a clash with Bay Bridge in Qipco Champion Stakes

Paddington will avoid a clash with last year's winner Bay Bridge in Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes as he is more suited to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The best three-year-old had been left in both big-race contests by Aidan O'Brien, but will drop back to a mile having finished third in the Juddmonte International on his previous start.

Bay Bridge heads a field of nine for the Champion Stakes, with his rivals including rapid French improver Horizon Dore, King of Steel, and, Mostahdaf.

Paddington has to contend with ten strong runners including Tahiyra, who needs no introduction.

Nashwa has also been diverted from the Champion Stakes to QEII. John and Thady Gosde's, Inspiral, has not been declared, meaning Frankie Dettori will hitch a lift on 2,000 'Guineaser', Chaldean.





Supreme speedy-man, Shaquille, will not run in the Qipco British Champions Sprint. Inlike the others, he is not rerouted anywhere.

Kinross from 2022, will bid for back-to-back British Champions Sprint successes with our Frankie, while mudlarker's, Vadream, Mill Stream, and, Rohaan, join in.





A riveting clash between top-class stayers Kyprios and Trueshan opens proceedings, with both declared among a final field of eight for the 3,200m Long-Distance Cup. Trueshan is seeking an unprecedented fourth win in a row, and, be ridden by regular partner Hollie Doyle.

He has bounced back to his best on his last two starts, landing the Doncaster Cup and Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.

Kyprios aims bids to resume winning ways, finishing runner-up to Eldar Eldarov in the Curragh Group on his return.

A field of 14 has been declared for the Fillies and Mares Stakes, where Free Wind a la Frankie, have the advantage. Running Lion and Sweet Memories are also there with some hope.





Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Dubai Honour James Doyle

James Doyle Mostahdaf Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley My Prospero Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Point Lonsdale Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Via Sistina Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Horizon Dore Mickael Barzalona

Mickael Barzalona King Of Steel Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee