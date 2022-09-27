There is always a duplicate feature somewhere

The Cesarewitch is one of those final features of British racing, which collects a whole troop of runners, often lending itself to separation on both sides of the course.

As the most valuable Flat Handicap, Friends of the Irish Cesarawitch was much tightly bunched. Jockey Wayne Lordan produced one of his most vibrantly charged rides, bringing Waterville 5-1, from last to first, for Aiden O'Brien.

He was well spent at the halfway point, with 29 horses in front, but they battled away.

A furlong left, another wall was still locking the gap, but when daylight showed, Waterville jet-propelled past Echoes In Rain, and, Lot Of Joy. He's a massive horse, still growing, and brimming with charm.

The son of Camelot was cut to around 6-1 for the Newmarket Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket, October 8.

***

The William Hill Ireland Renaissance Stakes saw Tim Easterby's, Art Power (David Allan 4-5), repeat his 2021 blasting, in a similar modem. Sam Maximus (P. J. Macdonald 9-1), made little impact in second, with Just Beautiful (Wiliam James Lee 7-2), a dot behind in third. King of Bavaria (Ryan Moore 10-1), indicated he was having a day off, not ever being a factor. Art Power clocked1:13:00 for 1,200m - not even close to some of our Ngong sprinters, like Century Fox.

***

Adayar was sure to be a crowd-puller at Longchamp on Sunday, but connections withdrew the blossoming, the colt in favour of matching against Baaeed at Royal Ascot in the Qipco Champion Stakes.