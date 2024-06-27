Hard work begins in quest for Paris medal harvest

Almost a fortnight ago, Kenya held the national athletics trials for the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

It was one of the most hotly-contested competitions in recent times with various records being smashed across the two days.

With the hunger exhibited by all competitors, including those who didn't make the team, Paris promises to be a perfect platform for Team Kenya to return their best performance since 2008 in Beijing.

It is a performance that will require intense preparations and surgical focus to ensure every athlete is in peak condition by the time of the opening ceremony on July 26.

Training programme

Every athlete in the team, as well as official, duly recognises that the hard work has just began.

This year, we have taken a different approach in preparing the team in that the training programme is athlete-centric.

The training programmes have been formulated in consultation with the athletes and their managers.

The idea is not to disrupt their normal routine that has thus far yielded positive results for each one of these athletes.

Modern training equipment

Therefore, unlike the past, the team will not be lumped into one residential camp rather will be segmented according to their training needs.

For example, the long distance runners will be stationed at Kazi Mingi Farm in Eldoret where they have the advantage of training at high altitude.

The sprints and middle distance runners will be going through their paces at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where they will benefit from modern training equipment to get into shape.

Athlete-centric approach

Meanwhile, our marathon team have always been at work, guided by their individual training programmes.

This is the way to go and we believe such an athlete-centric approach will get the best out of every individual as well as competitors.

So far so good; the government through the Ministry of Sports have been a reliable pillar of support. This has ensured the athletes are fully concentrated on training without worrying about other issues.

As the countdown to Paris Games continues, may all the athletes continue sharpening their weak areas even as all patriots pray for an injury-free period.