Poetic Flare still a major player in Irish 2,000 Guineas

Queensland jockey, Chris McIver, who in February was given a one-year ban for mistreatment of horses, has had it overturned on an appeal.

Chris was found guilty of misconduct by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC), during an incident in the starting gate at Rockhampton, but denied emphatically to that charge.

He had already returned from a seven-month suspension for a similar accusation in 2020. Chris and his attorney, Peter Boyce, determined that evidence did not support the original finding. Upon review, clarity of footage submitted, did nothing to display credible charges.

As a result, Chris has resumed riding, pending further investigation. It seems as if he already committed this offence previously, Chris would have learned not to repeat it.

***

Poetic Flare, (Kevin Manning 5-1), the 2,000 Guineas winner, beaten in last Sunday's French equivalent, has been confirmed for a quick turnaround in today's Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. This largely depends upon whether they can run it, after a really handsome payout of rain.

JIm Bolger is pitching his homebred colt, Poetic Flare, alongside stable companion, Mac Sweney (Rory Cleary 9-1). Mac Swiney had nasal discharge for a week after the Derrinstown, but he has made a quick recovery and is capable of doing well.

The unstoppable Aidan O'Brien, seeking a 12th success in the race, relies on Battleground, Van Gogh and Wembley, but his son and fellow trainer, Joseph, did not declare his sassy Thunder Moon due to deteriorating ground. The St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot would look like the logical target for him now.

Jessica Harrington runs ante-post favourite Lucky Vega, while added interest comes from Britain in the form of Newmarket raiders La Barrosa and The Rosstafarian for Charlie Appleby and Hugo Palmer. William Buick, chasing a first jockeys' crown in Britain, rides La Barrosa.

County Tipperary trainer Joe Murphy will be hoping to spring a surprise with Agrimony, priced up at odds of 50-1 with most firms, but a horse who should be adept on the expected soft ground. Ardbrae Lady finished second in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2006 for Murphy, and will also be around 50-1. He will love the rain.

Agrimony (Garry Carrol 50-1)

Battleground (Wayne Lordan 8-1)

Emporio (Gavin Ryan 66-1)

La Barrosa (William Buick 7-1)

Lucky Vega (Shane Foley 5-2)

Mac Swiney (Rory Cleary 9-1)

Monaasib (Chris Hayes 15-1)

Poetic Flare (Kevin Manning 5-1)

Rebel Step (Ben Coen 40-)

The Rosstafarian (Colin Keane 25-1)

Van Gogh (Seamie Heffernan 9-1)