Quick lives up to her name in Astra at Santa Anita

Midway between a four-day suspension, Umberto Rispoli just rode one horse at Santa Anita, but it was a real catch. Giving a much-needed extra last gasp punch to 9-5 Quick, Umberto held Hermaphrodite (Joel Rosario 4-5), by a nose, donning Hronis Racing, LLC and John Sadler, a one-two finish in the marathon Grade 3, $100,000 Astra Stakes.

Umberto was eligible to compete during his time-off, as it is a designated race by the California Racing Board. Quick completed 1.5 miles in 2:27:1/10, which is very fast considering the up-hill start.

Quick was sitting pretty behind Aunt Lubie and Carpe Vinum, before releasing the accelerator at a momentus rhythm.

Hermaphrodite could not find a gap, but when she did, that nose made a huge difference. Quick, a 5-year-old mare by Olympic Glory, broke through the starting gate prior to lift-off, but remained firm favorite in a field of nine older fillies and mares. Altea (Abel Cedillo 4-1), pitched for third.

***

Thankful (Kendrick Carmouche 4-6), from Bass Stables, passed Miss Marissa late in the lane to capture Sunday's $100,000 Ladies Handicap at Aqueduct. Conditioned by Todd Pletcher, Thankful settled in second position as Miss Marissa (Jose Lezcano 5-4) certainly dictated a good pace. Smooth with a Kick and Ujjayi then began their challenge, but to no avail. Miss Marissa fought back for second behind Thankful, Ujjayi and Lucky Move filled other spots.

***

The Killiney Novice Chase was merited beforehand as being a Box office attraction, especially for Envoi Allen's reputation, while carrying 11lb's more than Asterion Forlonge. Unfortunately, that wave of thought went awry when Asterion Forlonge (Danny Mullins 11-9), said goonight at the very first fence. Gordon Elliot's, Envoi Allen (Jack Kennedy 4-6), had the race to himself, stretching an unbeaten record to 11.

Regarded as a bullet-proofer, Bookies are now offering nothing odds for the Marsh Chase. Files D'oudaires (Donagh Mayler 25-1), and, Dinny Lacey (Robbie Power 50-1), rallied behind for places over the 2.4 miler, stamped at 5:36:3/10 - really slow.

Asterion Forlonge and Danny Mullins, both escaped their fall, unharmed.