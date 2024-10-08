NMG, NBA renew partnership for two years, enrich content

The renewed partnership between Nation Media Group (NMG) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) for two years will bring a whole new experience to the game’s enthusiasts in the region.

NMG Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Tobiko, said a new dimension geared towards increasing the scope has been introduced to the partnership that started in 2021.

Besides breaking the borders to Uganda for the first time, the partnership that has one premium match being aired live on NTV Kenya a weekend will now feature an NBA magazine programme. The 2024/25 season tips off on October 23.

“It will also feature a weekly NBA Lifestyle that will be localised and we intend to co-create the show with NBA,” said Tobiko, before signing the deal with NBA Deputy Director, Mark Tatum, NBA Africa CEO, Clare Akamanzi and Head of Operations NBA Kenya, Michael Finley at Nation Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Also present were NMG Chief Operating Officer, Monica Ndungu, and NTV Head of Broadcast, Simaloi Dajom.

In the second phase of the partnership, Tobiko said that they intend to plug in an NBA basketball tournament into the popular varsity “Rada Yetu,” lifestyle show on NTV, a quarterly show featuring music, fashion, and mental health among others.

“Sports and especially basketball will be a good entry point to the ‘Rada Yetu Lifestyle show’ that resonates well with young people,” said Tobiko, recalling how Ndungu fought hard to bring NBA matches on NTV back in 2020.

“Our relationship has grown and we have done great things together in talent development but we want to take it to a whole new level by having more programs,” said Tobiko.

Ndung’u explained that the partnership will further grant them more access to NBA rights for interviews with the NBA seeking to have some of the NBA stars tour the country.

Tatum said they plan to build 1,000 basketball courts in Africa and 100 of them will be constructed in Kenya, adding that the partnership with NMG goes beyond showing matches on NTV but talent development in the region.

Tatum said they created NBA Africa five years ago since the youth population is bigger in Africa besides the continent having a long history and legacy with the NBA that has produced award-winning players like the late Dikembe Mutombo.

“African players form part of the rich NBA history. The game is easy to understand, coach, and play and that is why we want more people to play as it promotes peace, and that makes the world a better place,” said Tatum, adding that sports is a huge business industry and basketball forms part of it.

Akamanzi said that they must be intentional, ambitious, and creative in how to use basketball to connect and interact with music and culture from across the divide.

“This way we shall help to popularise the game and that is why we rely on NTV to execute the plan. We need to co-create and push the plan,” said Akamanzi.

Finley said they have shared with the country’s leadership about the basketball story and how the game is more than a lifestyle hence their partnership with NTV.