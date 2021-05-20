Masa powers Ferroviario de Maputo past AS Douanes in BAL thriller

Ferroviario de Maputo's Alvaro Mas (with the ball) goes for the basket during their Basketball Africa League match against AS Douanes at Kigali Arena in Kigali on May 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

What you need to know:

  • Masa, 38, took matters into his own hands—for most of the 37 minutes that he spent on the court—to power Maputo to their first victory in BAL, a feat he described as a “historic victory” that he dedicated to the entire nation of Mozambique.

Spanish star Alvaro Masa’s game-high 26 points inspired Ferroviario de Maputo to a stunning 88-74 win over Senegalese giants AS Douanes in the ongoing Basketball Africa League in Kigali Wednesday night.

